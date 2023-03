Gardai in Donegal are reminding people to ensure their cars are road worthy and relevant safety checks have been carried out ahead of a weather warning coming into force this evening.

A status yellow ice warning is set to come into effect from six o’clock this evening.

Icy stretches are forecast nationwide, with hazardous conditions expected for some areas.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says temperatures will plummet over the next day or two: