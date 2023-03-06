Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Irwin set to make his Daytona 200 debut in Florida

Rhys Irwin is preparing for the Daytona 200
Donegal’s Rhys Irwin really has landed a super opportunity with a coveted invite to compete in the USA at the Daytona 200,  a 57 lap ( 2 hour) race that attracts seasoned racers from all round the globe.
Rhys got the phone call that every racer dreams of with an offer to race at the most famous and challenging event on the race Calendar in the golden state.
“I am just over the moon, I can’t stop smiling since I got confirmation that I am racing in Florida,” the 20-year-old said. “It is just a massive World event. I was looking at the entry list and I am the only Republic of Ireland Racer for 2023 which is huge pressure to take the tricolour to the US.”
The Kilmacrennan man added: “Obviously my team believes in me but I have no illusions that this is one of the biggest challenges I have had. It’s a whole new bike manufacturer that I won’t have the chance to test in advance of the race so I will be going into FP1 expecting to make many changes, but for next weekend I just want to try and keep my nerves in check and enjoy the experience. I have to take this opportunity to thank all those who have made this possible.”
