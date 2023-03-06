Over 180 North West businesses sign open letter supporting A5 upgrade

Over 180 businesses, organisations, and institutions in the North West have signed an open letter in support of the proposed upgrades to the A5.

Jointly organised by the Londonderry and Letterkenny Chambers of Commerce, the open letter is signed by business across Derry, Donegal, Strabane, Omagh and the wider North West.

It’s been submitted to the North’s Department for Infrastructure as part of its consultation and call for views on the A5 Supplementary Environmental Information, which closed on Friday.