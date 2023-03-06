Scoil Mhuire crowned FAI Schools Senior Girls Champions

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana have won the FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup.

In today’s final played at Gortakeegan in Monaghan, the Inishowen side beat St Attracta’s Community School from Tubbercurry on penalties to take the title.

The game ended scoreless after extra time with Bunrana winning the tie 4-2 on penalties.

The Loughrey sisters Kerri and Jodie converted penalties as did Leah Deehan and Ciara McGee but the hero was keeper Hollie Ferguson who saved two spot kicks.

It’s a second national crown in less than a year for the school who last May were crowned U17 champions.