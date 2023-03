Police in the North are taking dissident republican threats on the families of officers seriously.

The statement, published in the Irish News, the so-called ‘Arm na Poblachta’ said relatives are now treated as ‘legitimate targets.’

The threat comes just weeks after the attempted murder of detective chief inspector John Caldwell in a shooting in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister sits on the policing board: