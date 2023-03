Eamon McGee will be Clerk of the Course for the 2023 Donegal International Rally.

At a meeting of the Donegal Motor Club held in Letterkenny last night, Eamon who first took charge back in 2012 was confirmed as COC for this summer’s event.

There had been some doubt over whether or not the event would be going ahead this year but in recent weeks the club moved to confirm that the race would definitely be taking place and it goes ahead over three days from Friday June 16th to Sunday 18th.