Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Eoin Toal gets Northern Ireland call up

Former Derry City player Eoin Toal is one of four uncapped players named in the Northern Ireland squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland this month.

Bolton Wanderers defender Toal switched from Derry to the EFL League One side last summer. He previously played for Northern Ireland at U17 and U19 level and extensively for the U21s where he also was captain.

The other three debuts are Everton’s Isaac Price, Sean Goss of Motherwell and Cameron McGeehan who plays in the Belgian First Division with Oostende.

Jonny Evans is involved, even though injury’s kept him out of action for Leicester since before the World Cup.

