Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Gardai investigating theft of phone in Letterkenny

Gardai in Letterkenny are investigating the theft of a mobile phone from the bonnet of a car.

The incident occurred on Saturday February 25th, in the area of Celtic apartments on the Oliver Plunkett Road between 9am and 9:15am.

A woman had parked her car at the location and had placed her phone, a black Samsung A12 on the bonnet of her car while she transported items in and out of a nearby building.

While in the building she realised that she had forgotten to lift her phone and went to retrieve it but it had been stolen.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have observed any suspicious activity to contact Gardaí in
Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Top Stories

four lane cullion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí again appeal for drivers to slow down in Four Lane Project

7 March 2023
police
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dissident republican group threatens families of police officers

7 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 March 2023
Hospital Beds
News, Audio, Top Stories

IPA welcomes removal of in-patient charges

7 March 2023
