Gardai investigating theft of phone in Letterkenny

Gardai in Letterkenny are investigating the theft of a mobile phone from the bonnet of a car.

The incident occurred on Saturday February 25th, in the area of Celtic apartments on the Oliver Plunkett Road between 9am and 9:15am.

A woman had parked her car at the location and had placed her phone, a black Samsung A12 on the bonnet of her car while she transported items in and out of a nearby building.

While in the building she realised that she had forgotten to lift her phone and went to retrieve it but it had been stolen.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have observed any suspicious activity to contact Gardaí in

Letterkenny on 074-9167100.