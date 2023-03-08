Business Matters Ep 134 – Paul McNulty, Bobby Kerr & Simon Coveney

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by entrepreneur and presenter of Newstalk’s Down To Business show, Bobby Kerr, and founder of 3D Issue, Paul McNulty, who were part of the first event of Donegal Enterprise Week that was launched on Monday.

Ciaran also talks to the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, who delivered the keynote speech at the recent Building Better Business conference at Donegal’s ATU campus in Letterkenny.

Listen back here: