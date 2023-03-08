Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Deputy Harkin call for protection of Magdalene laundries records

Deputy Marian Harkin has asked the Taoiseach in the Dáil today for a commitment to urgently bring forward legislation relating to documents regarding the Magdalene laundries.

She said on International Women’s Day, she’s asking that it be made an emergency legislation to ensure that records and relevant documents relating to residents of those institutions be preserved and protected and that it would be a criminal offence to alter, destroy or dispose of any of these documents.

She says its essential that the state take responsibility on this matter:

