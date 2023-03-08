Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Donegal Scale-X Accelerator Programme applications now open

Applications are now open for the Scale-X accelerator programme.

Entrepreneurs and businesses around the world are invited to apply who demonstrate a commitment to growing their business from Donegal.

The programme, which is due to start on April 19th will run for 11 weeks.

The Local Enterprise Office Donegal is collaborating with Skillfluence empower entrepreneurs to translate research into commercial opportunity.

The project will target 12 start-up entrepreneurs with growth in multiple sectors including Tech, Engineering, Blue Economy, and Health Sciences.

The aim is to see the facilitating of potential spin-outs from existing firms in the county and region.

Applications close on Monday, March 27th.

More information can be found HERE

