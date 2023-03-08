Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal set for snow overnight

Further status yellow weather warnings are in place for Donegal.

Rain, sleet and snow is due to spread northwards later tonight and tomorrow with strengthening easterly winds.

Accumulations of snow are expected in many areas along with icy conditions leading to hazardous driving conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann is warning of widespread icy stretches tomorrow night and on Friday morning which may lead to hazardous driving conditions and travel disruption

The status yellow low temperature/ ice warning will come into force tomorrow night at 9pm and remain in place until 10am on Friday morning.

Top Stories

car insurance
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drivers pay over €30 per insurance renewal to compensate victims of uninsured drivers

8 March 2023
womens day
News, Audio

The experience of women are missing for local authorities – Michelle Maher

8 March 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

New £150,000 reward in case of attempted murder in Omagh

8 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 March 2023
