Donegal set for snow overnight

Further status yellow weather warnings are in place for Donegal.

Rain, sleet and snow is due to spread northwards later tonight and tomorrow with strengthening easterly winds.

Accumulations of snow are expected in many areas along with icy conditions leading to hazardous driving conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann is warning of widespread icy stretches tomorrow night and on Friday morning which may lead to hazardous driving conditions and travel disruption

The status yellow low temperature/ ice warning will come into force tomorrow night at 9pm and remain in place until 10am on Friday morning.