Drivers pay over €30 per insurance renewal to compensate victims of uninsured drivers

Irish motorists are paying over €30 every time they renew their insurance, to compensate the victims of road traffic collisions involving uninsured drivers.

That’s according to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland, which says we have become a complete outlier in Europe.

It found one in twelve vehicles in the country do not have insurance – which is four times the European average.

CEO of the MIBI, David Fitzgerald, told the Oireachtas Transport Committee this afternoon law-abiding motorists are paying the price:

Drivers pay over €30 per insurance renewal to compensate victims of uninsured drivers

8 March 2023
The experience of women are missing for local authorities – Michelle Maher

8 March 2023
New £150,000 reward in case of attempted murder in Omagh

8 March 2023
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 March 2023
