Glen’s Ryan Dougan nominated for Club Player of the Year

Beaten All Ireland Finalists Watty Graham’s Glen have six players on the AIB GAA Club Football Team of the Year while Ryan Dougan is a Player of the Year nominee.

The Derry side had a memorable journey through the Club Championships that included winning their first Ulster Club title.

Michael Warnock and Ryan Dougan have been named in the Team of the Year full back line, with Ethan Doherty at wing back, and Emmett Bradley in midfield. Jack Doherty has been named in the half forward line, while Danny Tallon rounds out Glen’s representation at full forward.

All Ireland Champions Kilmacrud Cokes have seven players named in the team.

The winner will be unveiled this Friday, March 10th at the AIB GAA Club Player Awards ceremony at Croke Park.

The winner will be unveiled this Friday, March 10th at the AIB GAA Club Player Awards ceremony at Croke Park.

AIB GAA CLUB FOOTBALL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Conor Ferris (Kilmacud Crokes)

Michael Warnock (Watty Graham’s Glen)

Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s Glen)

Dan O’Brien (Kilmacud Crokes)

Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes)

Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

Ethan Doherty (Watty Graham’s Glen)

David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)

Emmett Bradley (Watty Graham’s Glen)

Jack Doherty (Watty Graham’s Glen)

Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes)

Seán Kelly (Moycullen)

Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes)

Danny Tallon (Watty Graham’s Glen)

Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

AIB GAA CLUB FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES 2022/23

Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s Glen)

Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes)

Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes)