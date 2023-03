The Northern Secretary of State says Northern Ireland’s security threat level is being constantly reviewed.

Last year, for the first time in a decade, the British government lowered it from severe to substantial.

But the recent attempted murder of PSNI officer John Caldwell in Omagh, Co Tyrone, has raised questions over whether the threat level should be raised again.

Chris Heaton-Harris says the decision is one for the M15 in London to make: