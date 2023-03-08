Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair win National Junior title

It’s been another good day for Donegal schools football, Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair have been crowned FAI Schools Junior B Boys National Cup champions for the under 17 small schools division.

The Gaoth Dobhair side were 4-1 winners over Coláiste Muire, Crosshaven in today’s final played at the AUL Complex in Dublin.

Martin MacGiolla Choill and Cronan McPhaidin scored two goals each to guide their side to the cup.

Gaoth Dobhair’s success follows the All Ireland win by Scoil Mhuire Buncrana earlier in the week.