Women’s Only Multi-Sport Fun Event in County Donegal planned for next month

On International Women’s Day 2023, Donegal Sports Partnership and sponsor Donegal Oil Company announce they will host the very first Women’s Only Multi-Sport Fun Event in County Donegal to be held on April 29th.

It is fitting as it is International Women’s Day, that Donegal Sports Partnership along with sponsors Team Donegal Oil, founded by Arthur McMahon from Donegal Oil Company announce that the first ever to be held in Donegal, a Women’s Only Multi-Sport Adventure Challenge will take place at Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre on Saturday 29th April 2023.

The event is aimed to encourage participation in outdoor activities for all age groups and fitness abilities for everyone, throughout County Donegal. 200 Women have registered to take part, with the majority having never done anything like this in their lives before.

“Since Covid and all the lockdowns we have endured over the past few years, we were approached by a large number of women who would love to participate in a fun event that would get them back out training and also have something to look forward to participating in with their friends and work colleagues. After several discussions with Myles Sweeney of Donegal Sports Partnership, Rory Kennedy. Grace Ann McGarvey and Shaun Stewart, we were delighted that we could host an event like this. Shaun Stewart has come on board as our Course Director and he has designed the route that will consist of a 5km Walk/Jog/Run, 20km Cycle and a 1km Kayak.” said Arthur McMahon, Managing Director of Donegal Oil and sponsor of the event.

“It struck me when the cycle against suicide and the Pieta House darkness into light events came to Donegal that one of the ways we can help to feel better is by getting a bit of exercise. We’re not talking about mad stuff here, just getting out in the fresh air and getting the blood pumping a bit. It really can do wonders if you’re feeling a bit blue.” concludes Arthur.

Donegal Sports Partnership (DSP) Co-ordinator Myles Sweeney added ” Sports events which provide opportunities for women to participate are a key focus of Sport Ireland and the Donegal Sports Partnership and forms part of the the National Women in Sport strategy. We are delighted to link with Team Donegal Oil for this event on April 29th and and our team are look forward to supporting as many women as possible that are taking part in what will be a fun event at Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre on April 29th.”

Every single cent raised from Registration Entry fees and donations will go directly to two Donegal Women’s Charities, Donegal Women’s Centre and Donegal Women’s Domestic Violence Service – DWDVS. The pre-registation starts at the Boathouse at Gartan from 8-9am and the first wave of ladies will leave at 10am. It is anticipated that the last wave will be completed by 1pm. Refreshments will be served afterwards at the Boathouse at Gartan and all spectators are welcome to come along and cheer the ladies on, on April 29th.