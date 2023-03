A former Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says the housing crisis will not be resolved until we have a real debate in this country which recognises the fact that we are in a crisis situation which demands a special response.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Brendan Byrne said one of the problems at the moment is that government is doing what governments do and the opposition is doing what oppositions do.

He says unless we go beyond that, this crisis will not be resolved………