Tyrone boosted their survival hopes in Division One of the National Football League.

The Red Hands claimed a 2-15 to 0-13 win over Monaghan in Clones.

Goals from Peter Harte and Cormac Quinn helped seal the victory for Tyrone, who take their points tally for the season to six.

Francis Mooney has the full time report…

Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher spoke with the media after the game…