Richard Burke has been found not guilty of the murder of Jasmine McMonagle but guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The 32-year-old from Killygordon pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter.

The unanimous verdict was returned a short time ago at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Monaghan.

28 year old Jasmine McMonagle was killed at her home in Killygordon on January 4th 2019.

