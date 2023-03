People who emigrated from Ireland and those who belong to minority groups will be the target of a new Garda recruitment campaign from this morning.

Major efforts are underway to recruit 1,000 new Gardaí and have them trained up by the end of the year.

The theme of the campaign is that “it can be a tough job- but it is a job worth doing”.

New measures to help those applying will include early advice on the fitness test, a buddy system, earlier vetting and online engagement with candidates.