Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Preferred option for Bridgend Bypass on display next week

People in the Bridgend area are being invited to view the preferred option for the Bridgend Bypass.

Following a number of public consultations, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Donegal County Council are hosting a public display of the Emerging Preferred Option for the N13 Bridgend to the County Boundary Route Improvement Project.

The event will take place on Wednesday at An Grianán Hotel, Burt between 12.00pm-8.00pm.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Councillor Paul Canning says it will be a vital piece on infrastructure once the project is completed:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Four_courts
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solicitor says defective blocks court case is progressing well

31 March 2023
norma foley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protest to take place to coincide with Education Minister visit to Stranorlar school

31 March 2023
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator urges young people to get involved in politics

31 March 2023
luh123
News, Top Stories

534 patients without a bed a LUH in March

31 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Four_courts
News, Audio, Top Stories

Solicitor says defective blocks court case is progressing well

31 March 2023
norma foley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protest to take place to coincide with Education Minister visit to Stranorlar school

31 March 2023
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator urges young people to get involved in politics

31 March 2023
luh123
News, Top Stories

534 patients without a bed a LUH in March

31 March 2023
children
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘CAMHS crisis continues to deepen’ – Deputy Doherty

31 March 2023
border bridgend
News, Audio, Top Stories

Preferred option for Bridgend Bypass on display next week

31 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube