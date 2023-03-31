Preferred option for Bridgend Bypass on display next week

People in the Bridgend area are being invited to view the preferred option for the Bridgend Bypass.

Following a number of public consultations, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Donegal County Council are hosting a public display of the Emerging Preferred Option for the N13 Bridgend to the County Boundary Route Improvement Project.

The event will take place on Wednesday at An Grianán Hotel, Burt between 12.00pm-8.00pm.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Councillor Paul Canning says it will be a vital piece on infrastructure once the project is completed: