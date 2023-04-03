Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man hospitalised after aggravated burglary in Derry

A man’s been beaten with iron bars in the Skeoge area of Derry during what police are describing as an aggravated burglary.

Two attackers are reported to have forced entry to a house in Beraghvale between 1am and 2am yesterday, damaging a window and door before assaulting the victim who is aged in his twenties.

The attackers are also reported to have stolen money from the house.

The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area, and saw or heard anything out of the ordinary. They’re also trying to establish a motive for the attack.

