Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Water safety appeal issued over bank holiday weekend

A joint water safety appeal has been issued by the Coast Guard, RNLI & Water Safety Ireland this Easter bank holiday weekend.

It comes with the expectation of more people getting on the water with the brighter evenings and better weather.

However, spring tides this weekend increase the pre-existing level of risk associated with water sports and activities.

 

The following water safety advice is being issued:

If heading out on the water or visiting the coast, ensure to check weather conditions and tides, carry a reliable means of raising the alarm, let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.

When swimming, acclimatise slowly to water-temperatures, a wet suit is recommended for this and to keep warm in the cold water temperatures. Wear a bright swim cap to increase your visibility and never swim alone.

If you are kayaking, canoeing or paddle boarding; ensure you have a means of calling for help when on the water. Wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid and when exploring somewhere new, seek knowledge from experienced practitioners in the area.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI
News, Top Stories

Investigation continue into sectarian hate crime in Derry

7 April 2023
dead deer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr McClafferty renews calls for deer culling after another collision

7 April 2023
Water Safety Ireland
News, Top Stories

Water safety appeal issued over bank holiday weekend

7 April 2023
cost of living
News, Top Stories

€200 lump sum payment for those receiving social welfare

7 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI
News, Top Stories

Investigation continue into sectarian hate crime in Derry

7 April 2023
dead deer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr McClafferty renews calls for deer culling after another collision

7 April 2023
Water Safety Ireland
News, Top Stories

Water safety appeal issued over bank holiday weekend

7 April 2023
cost of living
News, Top Stories

€200 lump sum payment for those receiving social welfare

7 April 2023
masks
News, Top Stories

Mask wearing rules in hospitals to be relaxed this month

7 April 2023
elderly
News, Audio, Top Stories

ALONE call on Government to implement post-pandemic strategy to combat loneliness

7 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube