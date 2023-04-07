Water safety appeal issued over bank holiday weekend

A joint water safety appeal has been issued by the Coast Guard, RNLI & Water Safety Ireland this Easter bank holiday weekend.

It comes with the expectation of more people getting on the water with the brighter evenings and better weather.

However, spring tides this weekend increase the pre-existing level of risk associated with water sports and activities.

The following water safety advice is being issued:

If heading out on the water or visiting the coast, ensure to check weather conditions and tides, carry a reliable means of raising the alarm, let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.

When swimming, acclimatise slowly to water-temperatures, a wet suit is recommended for this and to keep warm in the cold water temperatures. Wear a bright swim cap to increase your visibility and never swim alone.

If you are kayaking, canoeing or paddle boarding; ensure you have a means of calling for help when on the water. Wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid and when exploring somewhere new, seek knowledge from experienced practitioners in the area.