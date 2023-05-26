10 Donegal groups share €22,000 under Energy Support Scheme

10 groups in Donegal are to share just over €22,000 under the latest tranche of the Community and Voluntary Energy Support scheme announced this morning by Minister Heather Humphries.

The largest single allocation of almost €14,000 goes to Muff Sheltered Housing Association.

Nationally, 166 groups are sharing €480,000.

Release in full –

Minister Humphreys and Minister Joe O’Brien announce further funding to community and voluntary groups

· Tranche 5 of funding announced providing a further €438,000 to 166 community and voluntary organisations

· Further tranches of funding to be announced and paid shortly

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State, Joe O’Brien TD, have today (Friday, 26th May 2023) announced the latest tranche of funding under the Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme (CVESS).

Under this latest tranche worth €438,622, an additional 166 organisations from across the community and voluntary sector will receive a one-off contribution towards their increased energy bills for 2022. Payments will issue to the organisations immediately.

The funding announced today brings the total number of organisations supported under the initiative to 846, with over €1.35 million now disbursed.

Among the successful applicants include:

· Dublin – Fingal Community and Recreations Services CLG: €28,274

· Tipperary – St Bernard’s Children’s Services: €8,549

· Donegal – Muff Sheltered Housing Association: €13,751

· Louth – Drogheda Women’s & Children’s Refuge Centre: €6,120

The Ministers confirmed that recipients include organisations who have benefitted from the scheme’s expansion to organisations that were deemed ineligible for support under the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS), on the grounds that they are engaged in passive trade, and to organisations who receive smaller levels of Section 39 funding.

Speaking as she made the announcement today, Minister Humphreys said:

“I am delighted today to announce the fifth tranche of successful applicants under the Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme, awarding supports to organisations all over the country. This tranche includes funding to a large number of local community parish halls, as well as other multi-site beneficiaries so it will make a difference in communities all over the country.”

Minister Humphreys explained the importance of the scheme in ensuring that community and voluntary organisations and charities have been supported to meet the unprecedented energy costs they faced.

“Community and voluntary organisations deliver vital services in our communities. Targeted supports such as the CVESS mean they can get on with the important work they do, this kind of funding gives them space to concentrate on what people really need from them.”

Minister O Brien added:

“Minister Humphreys and I regularly visit community and voluntary organisations all over the country, and we get the opportunity to see the difference tangible funding supports such as the CVESS makes. We are committed to continuing to support the sector, listening to their needs and addressing challenges together.

“There are so many deserving organisations in today’s list, I hope this funding goes some way towards helping them to achieve their missions.”

Concluding, Minister Humphreys advised further tranches will follow:

“Pobal continues to assess applications in batches as we engage with organisations to seek clarifications as needed and to give every organisation the best opportunity to be successful in their application.”

This initiative forms part of a range of measures introduced in Budget 2023 to meet higher energy costs for households, businesses and community organisations and it complements the Department’s supports to the community and voluntary sector, promoting sustainable, inclusive and empowered communities across Ireland.

Also the government is urging householders and businesses to ensure that they are availing of the supports that are in place. For more information visit www.gov.ie/reduceyouruse