Glenveagh National Park has upgraded its defibrillators, with two of them now moved to outside locations where they are available 24 hours a day to people walking in the park grounds.

Management say these life saving devices are for the health and safety of staff and visitors, and are advising people top note where they are located when they next visit the park.

Trés Connaghan is Visitor Services Manager at Glenveagh National Park………