Over €108m to be spent on HSE older services buildings in Donegal

Over €108 million is to be spent in Donegal on a number of Older Services buildings.

Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo says the funding is part of the wide spread of projects at varying stages of development taking place across the region.

A number of projects in Donegal have been included in the HSE’s Capital Development Programme.

€58.6 million has been approved to progress the 11 bed community nursing unit in Letterkenny while €4.24 million will be spent on projects to ensure Carndonagh Community Hospital is HIQA compliant.

Likewise, €6.14 million has been allocated to proceed to tender to bring Falcarragh Community Nursing Unit HIQA compliant and €4.33 million has been set aside to ensure HIQA compliance at the existing Buncrana Community Nursing Unit.

In Lifford, €500,000 will fund a site and feasibility study to allow for a full Capital Submission.

€3.67 million will allow for final payments for works at Dungloe Community Hospital and the remaining, €31.65 million has been approved for the 80 bed Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit which is almost complete.