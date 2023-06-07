Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Donal Kavanagh begins with a look at the newspaper headlines, before discussing septic tank grant anamolies, and concerns about machinery accessing a building site in Buncrana. We then hear from MABS about the new dealingwithdebt.ie website, and discuss Alliance’s challenge to the DCSDC election result with Pat McArt :

We begin the second hour with Minister Heather Humphries on the Islands Strategy being launched today. Cllr Martin Harley discusses the need for reform of the terms and conditions governing the employment of retained firefighters. We discuss the need for a rethink on the issue of etiquette, and the need for improved access to a letterbox at Letterkenny’s Dry Arch Roundabout :

We hear from the presenter of The Glow Podcast about her new book, on our Wellness Wednesday slot we discuss Haemochromatosis, Ciaran O’Donnell joins us for the Business Matters slot and we discuss the amalgamation of Ladies’ Football and Camogie into the GAA :