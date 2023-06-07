Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

Donal Kavanagh begins with a look at the newspaper headlines, before discussing septic tank grant anamolies, and concerns about machinery accessing a building site in Buncrana. We then hear from MABS about the new dealingwithdebt.ie website, and discuss Alliance’s challenge to the DCSDC election result with Pat McArt :

We begin the second hour with Minister Heather Humphries on the Islands Strategy being launched today. Cllr Martin Harley discusses the need for reform of the terms and conditions governing the employment of retained firefighters. We discuss the need for a rethink on the issue of etiquette, and the need for improved access to a letterbox at Letterkenny’s Dry Arch Roundabout :

We hear from the presenter of  The Glow Podcast about her new book, on our Wellness Wednesday slot we discuss Haemochromatosis, Ciaran O’Donnell joins us for the Business Matters slot and we discuss the amalgamation of Ladies’ Football and Camogie into the GAA :

 

lkuisce 76
News, Top Stories

Burst water main on the outskirts of Letterkenny

7 June 2023
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 June 2023
ISPCA
News, Audio, Top Stories

ISPCA shelter in Donegal at full capacity

7 June 2023
forestfire
News, Top Stories

Status orange forest fire warning in place until Monday

7 June 2023
