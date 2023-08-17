2023 MacGill Summer School: LIVE BLOG

Thursday, August 17th – 10:03pm: Day two of MacGill Summer School will commence at 11am this morning

How to restore peace, harmony and stability to a dangerously distressed planet and the role of China kicks off discussions today on the second day of the MacGill Summer School.

Later, EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness will be a panellist in discussing the challenges of the European Union and how it is an increasingly difficult and complex mission to be fulfilled.

A GAA exhibition match will take place this evening at 6pm between Naomh Conail and Notre Dame.

The second day of the MacGill Summer School will conclude with the 23rd annual John Hume Lecture delivered by US Congressman, Brendan Boyle.

10:20pm: Day one of MacGill Summer School draws to a close

9:41pm: When asked about the fear of nuclear escalation in the Ukrainian war and what the response of Ukrainian policy makers is, Olena Tregub says there are huge discrepancies but they are not deterred by nuclear weapons.

She believes that if there was further analysation of nuclear weapons, people may not be as afraid.

9:30pm: Jade McGlynn, a scholar, author and Research Fellow at Kings College London, specialising in Russia and Ukraine and policy advisor to the British Labour party recently travelled to Kyiv and told the MacGill Summer School that what distressed her most upon her return was that the gravity of the situation on the ground was not reflected in discussions on what support could be given by the English Government.

She says the Western response has been totally inadequate.

9:20pm: Dr Sergei Medvedev of Charles University of Prague, a Russian cultural historian, journalist and broadcaster has labelled those responsible for the Ukrainian war, a ‘criminal gang’.

Now living in the European Union, Dr Medvedev says most Russians are ‘not willing to notice the war’ and that they have no opinion or vision for the end of it.

He believes the end of the war will not be decided by a defeat in Ukraine because Putin has naturalised, normalised and glorified the war in Russia.

It’s been claimed that Putin believes the Ukrainian war is World War Three, that belief is held by Dr Medvedev who using the analogy of the end of the Second World War, says Russia is a global problem and to bring about an end to the war the Russian army must be dismembered, nuclear weapons must be taken away from Russia, and there must be deimperialisation and decolonisation of the country.

8:56pm: Olena Tregub, fellow at Atlantic Council and Executive General of Nako, Ukrainian Independent Anti-Corruption Commission travelled from Ukraine to Glenties and has told the MacGill Summer School that people in Ukraine believe the war will end with their victory.

She says victory for Ukraine is not just regaining their territory but it is being admitted to the West and having security as a member of NATO so that people can live their lives without threats from Russia.

Ms Tregub however, says the ending of the Ukrainian war depends very much on assistance from other countries.

8:53pm: ‘How and when the war in Ukraine will end?’ – a panel discussion

6:48pm: Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Interview:

The MacGill Summer School has been told that the world cannot stay silent as the Ukrainian War continues a year and half on.

Ukraine and its people have dominated events today in Glenties with the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko pleading with people for support.

She warned that the war goes far beyond Ukrainian territory and that the consequences of the Russian invasion will be felt right across the world.

Ms Gerasko expressed her thanks to the support that has been forthcoming from Ireland:

6:35pm: A number of Ukrainian children and parents have taken to the stage at MacGill Summer School to speak of their experience in Donegal.

The sentiment was similar among them all, while they are happy in Donegal, they long for the time when they can return home.

Andrew says everything is Ireland is different when compared to his life back in Ukraine.

He says he witnessed one of the darkest days in Ukraine:

Leah, who has been residing in Donegal for a year aspires to one day become an Irish citizen:

6:25pm: In a heart-warming moment, Ukrainian children took to the stage at MacGill Summer School to recite the Ukrainian national anthem followed by the Irish national anthem

5:26pm: Davyd Arakhamia believes Ukraine can overcome the war with its superiority in technology in comparison to Russia. He says technology in the form of drone surveillance has helped save the lives of many soldiers.

4:58pm: Davyd in his role as an activist, created a group to stand guard around the city of Donbas to fend off Russian military. He recruited men with legalised weapons and trained them to defend the city.

4:52pm: MacGill Summer Schools hears from Davyd Arakhamia, a politician and entrepreneur who is a member of the Servant of the People political party

Davyd was elected to Verkhovia Rada in 2019 and was part of a close circle of advisors who remained in the Capital, Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the outset of the Ukrainian war.

In February last year he was part of a negotiating team sent to the Ukraine-Belarus border for talks on a potential ceasefire.

4:42pm: Pat Cox says questions have been raised over whether the Russian state and its President Vladimir Putin are as strong as was initially perceived.

However, he says there are indications that Russia is now serious about a longer war by investing in the military economy and by producing military hardware.

In conclusion, the former European Parliament President says he expects counter offences to continue in Ukraine and that “2024 may be the conclusion year or it may not but it is likely to be more conclusive than 2023.”

4:07pm: Pat Cox, former President of the European Parliament recounts his visit to Ukraine in the midst of the war

3:47pm: The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Garasko concluded her speech at the MacGill Summer School by saying; “We have to be aware that this war is not only a war against Ukraine, it is a war against democracy, this war is against Europe, this war is against democratic values and we have to be united more than ever. Please support Ukraine. We are paying the highest price, the price of human lives.”

3:30pm: Larysa Garasko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland begins opening statement

Larysa Garasko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland in her opening statement says that almost a year and a half on from the full invasion of Ukraine by Russia that the war would have been over.

She outlines how Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2015 and since its full invasion, more than 6 million people have fled the country and sparked Europe’s largest refugee crisis since the second World War.

Ms Garasko says; “We are really grateful to Ireland and the Irish people for hosting our Ukrainian people.”

She says; “We want peace more than any other country does.”

The Ambassador believes that Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky’s formula to restore peace is realistic.

3:18pm: The annual MacGill Summer School has officially opened

In opening the event, Dr Joe Mullholland said “the tragedy of Ukraine and its people has brought home to us so very forcibly that no country is an island and we must reflect that.That will be evident throughout the week and never more evident than this afternoon when we return to the plight of the wonderful people of Ukraine and particularly those who share our daily lives.”

Wednesday, August 16th – 1:48pm: The stage is set for the 43rd MacGill Summer School in association with University of Notre Dame at the Highlands Hotel, Glenties

The official opening will take place at 3pm followed by a discussion between Larysa Gerasko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland and Pat Cox, former President of the European Parliament.

Later, David Arakhamia, politician, entrepreneur and member of the Servant of the People political party will be live from Ukraine.

There will be a display of music and culture from Ukraine this evening while a discussion on ‘How and when will the war in Ukraine end?’ will conclude with Dr Sergei Medvedev, Charles University of Prague, Olena Tregub, Fellow at Atlantic Council & Sec General of Nako, Ukrainian Independent Anti-Corruption Commission, Dr. Jade McGlynn, Research Fellow Kings College London and author of ‘Russia’s War’ part of the panel.

‘A New Global Order: Precarious & Dangerous?’ is the theme of the 43rd MacGill Summer School.

It was founded in 1981 in Glenties to celebrate the memory of local writer, Patrick MacGill who, in the early 20th century wrote on social conditions in Donegal, the plight of migrant workers in Britain and the horrors of the Great War in which he fought as a soldier of the London Irish Rifles.

Government ministers, parliamentarians, heads of industry, trade union leaders, economists, sociologists and a range of public representatives from the North, South and beyond will descend on the Highlands Hotel in Glenties over the coming days where a range of topics will be discussed including the Ukrainian war, the role of China, how the EU is fulfilling its mission, the Irish economy, the future of Russia, Ireland’s future, the plant and artificial intelligence.

Other events taking place are the 23rd Annual Hume Lecture which will be delivered virtually by US Congressman Brendan Boyle, a display of music and culture from Ukraine, a GAA Exhibition match between Naomh Conail and Notre Dame, a conversation with Senator Michael McDowell and a celebration of poet Seamus Heaney on the tenth anniversary of his passing.

Among those in attendance this year are the Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, EU Commissioner, Mairead McGuinness, Senior retired Colonel Zhou Bo, Senior Fellow of CISS, Tsinghua University, China, Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Sinn Fein Deputy Rose Conway Walsh, Emma Little-Pengelly, DUP MLA and Prof Barry O’Sullivan, Professor of Artificial Intelligence UCC.