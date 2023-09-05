Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Gardaí investigate two acts on criminal damage in Finn Valley Area

Gardaí are investigating two incidents of criminal damage in the Finn Valley area.

The first occurred in Lifford at 11:30pm on Saturday night last when the owner of a van had returned home to find hid vehicle had been burnt out.

It was a Toyota HiAce Van and had been set aight in the Portnure area of Lifford.

The second incident occurred in Meenglass, Ballybofey between 5:30 and 6:00am on Sunday morning.

A car in the area had it’s window broken.

Gardaí are appealing for information for both incidents.

The are particularly asking that if anyone was travelling in the area and may have dashcam footage or home surveillance footage to bring to gardaí.

