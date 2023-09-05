People in Derry urged to have say on Communities in Transition Project

People in Derry are being urged to have their say on the Communities in Transition Project.

The initiative is one of 38 actions set out as part of an overall project to tackle paramilitarism, criminality and organised crime.

The Tackling Paramilitarism, Criminality and Organised Crime project has been supporting ambitious initiatives designed to affect positive change across eight areas in Derry, Belfast, North Down, East Antrim and Lurgan since 2019.

Informal discussions will be held right across Northern Ireland in the coming weeks to hear how it has been delivered and what issues remain locally.

The North’s Executive Office says it is an opportunity for people to have their say on how CIT has delivered in terms of increasing community resilience to paramilitarism, criminality and coercive control.

The views gathered will be key to any plans if the Communities in Transition Project is to continue beyond March 2024.

An event is taking place in Derry on Tuesday September 26th at the Holywell Trust, Bishop Street at 6pm.