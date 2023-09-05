Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

People in Derry urged to have say on Communities in Transition Project

People in Derry are being urged to have their say on the Communities in Transition Project.

The initiative is one of 38 actions set out as part of an overall project to tackle paramilitarism, criminality and organised crime.

The Tackling Paramilitarism, Criminality and Organised Crime project has been supporting ambitious initiatives designed to affect positive change across eight areas in Derry, Belfast, North Down, East Antrim and Lurgan since 2019.

Informal discussions will be held right across Northern Ireland in the coming weeks to hear how it has been delivered and what issues remain locally.

The North’s Executive Office says it is an opportunity for people to have their say on how CIT has delivered in terms of increasing community resilience to paramilitarism, criminality and coercive control.

The views gathered will be key to any plans if the Communities in Transition Project is to continue beyond March 2024.

An event is taking place in Derry on Tuesday September 26th at the Holywell Trust, Bishop Street at 6pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Helen McEntee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government looking at different ways to reduce speeding – McEntee

5 September 2023
Simon Byrne
News, Audio, Top Stories

DUP welcomes resignation of PSNI Chief Constable

5 September 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Two more arrests in connection with Castlederg murder

5 September 2023
Cat Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre
News, Top Stories

ISPCA Donegal at max capacity after influx of cats

5 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Helen McEntee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government looking at different ways to reduce speeding – McEntee

5 September 2023
Simon Byrne
News, Audio, Top Stories

DUP welcomes resignation of PSNI Chief Constable

5 September 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Two more arrests in connection with Castlederg murder

5 September 2023
Cat Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre
News, Top Stories

ISPCA Donegal at max capacity after influx of cats

5 September 2023
CIT
News, Top Stories

People in Derry urged to have say on Communities in Transition Project

5 September 2023
Donegal rural land
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal has long history of being ignored – Deputy Kenny

5 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube