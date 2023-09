Donegal Deputy and Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty has called for the introduction of temporary relief after mortgage interest costs increase by 51%.

He says that the planned price hikes for petrol and diesel in October should not go ahead, adding that people can’t afford these hikes in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

Deputy Doherty says that the government should not proceed with any further increases due to the pressures faced by struggling households.