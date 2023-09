Emerald Airlines pilots which operates Aer Lingus’ regional route between Donegal and Dublin have backed a new industrial relations agreement after a ballot.

The agreement follows a series of negotiations between Forsa trade union and Emerald Airlines, following the suspension of a work-to-rule and a planned one-day stoppage in response to the airlines refusal to engage with the union.

The ballot was backed by 100% vote in favour on a 93% turnout.