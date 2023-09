Minister Heather Humphreys and Minister Charlies McConalogue are being further lobbied to extend Clar funding to additional areas in Inishowen.

Donegal County Council is to write to Minister Humphreys on the matter.

Councillor Albert Doherty has renewed his calls for other rural parts of the peninsula to be afforded the same access to funding.

He says its vital representations are made ahead of the Budget: