Driver suspected of travelling under the influence arrested by Gardaí

Gardaí from Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit responded to a call last night in relation to a driver who was suspected to be driving while under the influence.

They observed the vehicle in question in the Letterkenny area but the driver failed to stop when signalled to do so by Gardaí.

The vehicle was driven onwards and across the border.

The assistance of the PSNI was requested and the vehicle returned across the border again a short time later.

The driver was then arrested by Gardaí and was charged to appear in Court.

