The Newtowncunningham Community First Responders have announced the successful installation of five new public access defibrillators.

These are located at the following locations :

– Harkins Gala St. Johnston

– Doherty’s Café, Bridgend

– Halfway Stores, Tooban

– Callaghan’s Gala, Burt

– McElhinneys XL Stores, Manorcunningham

Defibrillator Maintenance Officer Paul Rooney says that the these were strategically placed in areas of convenience for the locality in the event of an emergency: