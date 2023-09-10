Number of road closures due to Harvest Fair Festival this week

A number of road closures will take place this week for the Harvest Fair Festival.

Glenties Main Street will be closed to all traffic between 3pm and 7pm on Sunday the 10th of September and between 8am and 9pm on Tuesday the 12th of September.

Diversions will be in place via the following routes

– Traffic from Donegal Town will be diverted left onto the N56 at Kilraine.

– Traffic from Ardara and Killybegs will be diverted left onto the R261 at Hillhead.

– Traffic from Lettermacaward and Dunglow will be diverted right onto the R261 at Maas.

– Traffic from Letterkenny and Ballybofey will be diverted right onto the N56 at Glenties Grotto.