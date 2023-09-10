Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Number of road closures due to Harvest Fair Festival this week

A number of road closures will take place this week for the Harvest Fair Festival.

Glenties Main Street will be closed to all traffic between 3pm and 7pm on Sunday the 10th of September and between 8am and 9pm on Tuesday the 12th of September.

Diversions will be in place via the following routes

– Traffic from Donegal Town will be diverted left onto the N56 at Kilraine.

– Traffic from Ardara and Killybegs will be diverted left onto the R261 at Hillhead.

– Traffic from Lettermacaward and Dunglow will be diverted right onto the R261 at Maas.

– Traffic from Letterkenny and Ballybofey will be diverted right onto the N56 at Glenties Grotto.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Road-Closed-Diversion
News, Top Stories

Number of road closures due to Harvest Fair Festival this week

10 September 2023
childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Dyslexia Association Workshop to return next week

10 September 2023
Childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister deems upcoming childcare closures unwarranted

9 September 2023
watersafetyireland)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Water Safety Ireland urges public to watch out for potential dangers when swimming

9 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Road-Closed-Diversion
News, Top Stories

Number of road closures due to Harvest Fair Festival this week

10 September 2023
childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Dyslexia Association Workshop to return next week

10 September 2023
Childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister deems upcoming childcare closures unwarranted

9 September 2023
watersafetyireland)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Water Safety Ireland urges public to watch out for potential dangers when swimming

9 September 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for emergency building to repair building defects

9 September 2023
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main in Ballyliffin and surrounding areas

9 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube