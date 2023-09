Police in the North are working to locate a man, who is unlawfully at large in West Belfast.

The man in his 20s was arrested around 12:15 yesterday, following the report of a burglary in the Falls Road area.

He escaped police custody a short time later.

He is described as having dark hair and was wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt and handcuffed to the front.

The PSNI is advising the public not to approach the man, but to call 999 immediately.