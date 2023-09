Dylan Browne McMonagle had a 12/1 double today at Punchestown.

His first win of the day came in the maiden on the 5/4 favourite Ocean Quest trained by Kerry man Michael O’Callaghan.

The Donegal Jockey followed that with a second win in Fillies Handicap on the Joseph O’Brien trained Star Galxty at 9/2.

Today’s victories follows his win at Galway on Tuesday.

Dylan will be back in action tomorrow with five rides at Naas.