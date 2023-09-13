Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
36 vacant positions in Donegal’s three Children’s Disability Network Teams

It’s emerged that there are 36 vacant positions within Donegal’s three Children’s Disability Network Teams.

The areas with the most are Speech and Language Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy and Psychology.

There are three teams in the county ; Donegal North CDNT, Donegal East & Inishowen CDNT, and the Donegal South West CDNT.

***************************

HSE response to question from a Donegal parent –

There are currently 35.8 Whole Time Equivalent (WTE) positions vacant within the Donegal Children’s Disability Network Teams (CDNTs).

Below is the current list of vacant positions detailed by discipline

