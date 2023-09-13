Derry relishing Rovers challenge – Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City will be looking to carry their recent good form into Friday’s crunch top of the table clash with Shamrock Rovers.

The Candystrips are four points off Rovers at the summit of the League of Ireland Premier Division with seven games to play.

A home win at the Brandywell will bring the title run in to a grandstand finish but a defeat would be a severe dent in their title hopes.

