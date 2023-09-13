Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Derry relishing Rovers challenge – Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City will be looking to carry their recent good form into Friday’s crunch top of the table clash with Shamrock Rovers.

The Candystrips are four points off Rovers at the summit of the League of Ireland Premier Division with seven games to play.

A home win at the Brandywell will bring the title run in to a grandstand finish but a defeat would be a severe dent in their title hopes.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins says the group is relishing the challenge:

Higgins added, credit has to go to the players for putting themselves in a challenging position:

The Candtsrips Manager says they have to be calm come Friday nights battle:

Diversion 1
News, Top Stories

Castlefin-Convoy Road blocked following crash

13 September 2023
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Injured fisherman rescued and airlifted to LUH

13 September 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday September 13th

13 September 2023
Steven Boyle, 14 Years
News, Top Stories

Garda renew appeal for missing Donegal teenager

13 September 2023
