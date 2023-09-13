Derry to benefit from announcement of 1,000 jobs

A significant number of job announcements are expected in the North over the coming two days, with a number of them coming to Derry and Tyrone .

Over 100 businesses and investors are gathering for a major two-day conference hosted by the British Department for Business and Trade, the Northern Ireland Office and the business support agency, Invest NI.

The dual role that Northern Ireland has whereby it’s in the UK and also in the EU for trade purposes, is understood to be a huge attraction for investors.

Business Editor with the Irish News in Belfast, Gary McDonald, says already, 1,000 jobs are being announced this morning, a number of them for Derry…………