Finn Harps must raise more money to complete new stadium

Finn Harps is launching a fresh fundraising drive to allow work to recommence on the new Community Stadium in Stranorlar, which the club will use in the future.

The project has received backing from Donegal Council,. the FAI and the government, but rising costs mean it now carries a price tag of €7.3 million, leaving the club now needing to raise another €7,00,000.

Club President Ian Harkin says he’s confident that money can be raised, but in the meantime, the release of government funding is contingent on the club proving it has the funds to proceed.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he told Greg Hughes that stadium naming rights may be one of the ways of raising some of that money.

He confirmed that once they reach €500,000, they will recommence work.

Ian Harkin is confident that people will recognise and support the community element of the project………..

The full interview can be heard here –