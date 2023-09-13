First traffic lights to be located in the Glenties MD are being located in Dungloe

Work has begun on the first ever traffic light installation in the Glenties Municipal District.

A designated pedestrian crossing is under construction on the Carnmore Road.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it follows a campaign by a local person, who has since passed away.

He says the installation was opposed by TII on the basis that the N56 is a national road.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says with similar campaigns in Loughanure, Falcarragh and Dungloe’s Main Street, TII must realise that traffic movement cannot be the main priority in residential areas…………..