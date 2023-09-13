Garda renew appeal for missing Donegal teenager

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Donegal for over three weeks.

They say they are concerned for the welfare of 14 year old Steven Boyle, from Burnfoot who has been missing since August 22nd.

He is described as approximately 5’6 in height, of a medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Steven was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information on the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.