GRA votes no confidence in Garda Commissioner by a huge majority

The Garda Representative Association has voted no confidence in the Garda Commissioner.

Of the 10 thousand 800 members, 84 per cent used their vote, and 98 point 7 per cent voted “no” when asked if they have confidence in Drew Harris.

It’s the first time in the 100 years of An Garda Síochána that the force has voted no confidence in a Garda Commissioner.

Previously, Drew Harris said he will not resign regardless of the outcome of the vote.

GRA General Secretary Ronan Slevin has just announced the results……………..

dungloe TF works
First traffic lights to be located in the Glenties MD are being located in Dungloe

13 September 2023
River Finn
Major fish kill in East Donegal

13 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 September 2023
Derry Halloween Pic
Drone display announced for Derry’s Halloween celebrations

13 September 2023
