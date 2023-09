An injured fisherman has been rescued and airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The Lough Swilly RNLI were tasked this morning at 11.51am by Malin Head Coast Guard to aid the fisherman almost 35 nautical miles off Malin Head.

The Rescue 118 and RNLI Islay were also tasked to the scene.

The Rescue 118 managed to winch the casualty onboard and transfer him to hospital for further treatment.

Both lifeboats were then stood down.