Lifford Common ‘vital’ for area’s future development – Crawford

A Lifford based councillor says it’s clear that Lifford Common is set to become a hugely important part of the town’s growth and development.

The area has already been identified as the potential site for a new community hospital, and this week, a meeting of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District was told that plans to build 60 social houses in the area are progressing, with flood risk and archaeological assessments already complete.

Detailed designs are now being drawn up, with a view towards submitting a planning application early next year.

Cllr Gerry Crawford says this is significant, and believes a number of business people are also looking at moving into the area.

He says the council has recently granted planning for access roads to be developed, and that’s significant…………

Meanwhile. members of the municipal district were also told that it’s planned to develop 30 new social houses in St Johnston, and eight residential units at the site of the old Stranorlar Fire Station.