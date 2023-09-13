There’s been a major fish kill in East Donegal.

The Loughs Agency has confirmed a clean-up operation is ongoing in the area.

The Loughs Agency was yesterday alerted to the potential presence of a pollutant into a tributary of the River Finn, allegedly originating from a commercial premises.

Loughs Agency Fishery Officers immediately initiated an investigation, where they discovered a discharge of deleterious matter had entered the watercourse.

They recorded substantial fish mortalities in the river last evening and during searches this morning.

Samples have been collected from the discharge for analysis.

A spokesperson says significant resources have been committed into the clean-up operation, with Fishery Officers actively working to help ensure additional fish mortalities are mitigated as best as possible.

A further update is expected in due course.