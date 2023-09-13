Murphy to assist in analysing trends in Gaelic Football

Donegal’s All Ireland winning captain Michael Murphy is to be part of a consultation group that will provide feedback on data collated on trends of gaelic football over the last decade.

Some of sport’s best known figures in management, coaching and playing will analyse patterns that the game has taken.

Current Mayo manager Kevin McStay, former Monaghan manager Malachy O’Rourke and former Tyrone All-Ireland winner Enda McGinley are also part of the group.

The exercise is being led by the GAA’s coaching and games development committee.

Next week’s gathering will provide the Central Council with the findings from which a new committee could emerge to take a more forensic look at the game going forward.